18 Bulgarians are Blocked on a Ship in Mariupol

18 Bulgarian sailors on the ship “Tsarevna” have been blocked for 15 days in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

The vessel is owned by a Varna company and sails under the Maltese flag. The wife of one of the sailors said that on the second day she had no contact with the crew due to the interrupted internet.

The woman is worried that the evacuation of the crew by land is not planned for the time being, and the vessel has stocks of fuel and food for a month and a half. The manager of the company that owns Tsarevna said that three times a day he contacted the captain of the ship by satellite phone and informed the relatives of the sailors about their condition. Everyone on the crew is fine. They also have enough supplies.

It is currently impossible to return sea, as Russia has closed the Sea of ​​Azov to shipping and Ukraine has closed the port of Mariupol itself. The state that owns the flag under which Tsarevna flies is negotiating to provide a corridor so that the ship can leave the port, but so far to no avail.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com