18 Bulgarians are Blocked on a Ship in Mariupol
18 Bulgarian sailors on the ship “Tsarevna” have been blocked for 15 days in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
The vessel is owned by a Varna company and sails under the Maltese flag. The wife of one of the sailors said that on the second day she had no contact with the crew due to the interrupted internet.
The woman is worried that the evacuation of the crew by land is not planned for the time being, and the vessel has stocks of fuel and food for a month and a half. The manager of the company that owns Tsarevna said that three times a day he contacted the captain of the ship by satellite phone and informed the relatives of the sailors about their condition. Everyone on the crew is fine. They also have enough supplies.
It is currently impossible to return sea, as Russia has closed the Sea of Azov to shipping and Ukraine has closed the port of Mariupol itself. The state that owns the flag under which Tsarevna flies is negotiating to provide a corridor so that the ship can leave the port, but so far to no avail.
/BNT
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Two Dead in a Fire in Downtown Sofia
- » Bulgarian MFA: There are no Bulgarians who are Accommodated in Greek Hotels after the Ferry Fire
- » Passenger that was on the Burning Ferry near Greece has been found Alive
- » Some of the Bulgarians Rescued on the Burned Ferry are already Returning to Bulgaria
- » 10 are the Victims of the Eunice storm in Western Europe
- » Bulgarian MFA: 7 Bulgarians are Missing after the Ferry Fire near Greece