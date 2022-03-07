Russia has Published a list of Unfriendly Countries – Bulgaria is in It

World » RUSSIA | March 7, 2022, Monday // 14:46
Bulgaria: Russia has Published a list of Unfriendly Countries – Bulgaria is in It

The Russian government has approved a list of foreign countries and territories that are carrying out hostile actions against Russia, according to an order from the cabinet, quoted by RIA Novosti and BGNES.

The list, published by RIA Novosti, includes:

- Australia,

- United Kingdom,

-  All EU countries (including Bulgaria),

- Iceland,

- Canada,

- Liechtenstein,

- Monaco,

- New Zealand,

- Norway,

- South Korea,

- San Marino,

- Singapore,

- the United States,

- Taiwan,

- Ukraine,

- Montenegro,

- Switzerland,

- Japan

 

The order was issued under a presidential decree of March 5, 2022. According to the government document, Russian citizens and companies that have foreign currency debts to foreign creditors on the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in Russian Rubles.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, list, Bulgaria, unfriendly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria