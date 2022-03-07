Russia has Published a list of Unfriendly Countries – Bulgaria is in It
The Russian government has approved a list of foreign countries and territories that are carrying out hostile actions against Russia, according to an order from the cabinet, quoted by RIA Novosti and BGNES.
The list, published by RIA Novosti, includes:
- Australia,
- United Kingdom,
- All EU countries (including Bulgaria),
- Iceland,
- Canada,
- Liechtenstein,
- Monaco,
- New Zealand,
- Norway,
- South Korea,
- San Marino,
- Singapore,
- the United States,
- Taiwan,
- Ukraine,
- Montenegro,
- Switzerland,
- Japan
The order was issued under a presidential decree of March 5, 2022. According to the government document, Russian citizens and companies that have foreign currency debts to foreign creditors on the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in Russian Rubles.
/Nova
