Odessa Sounded the Alarm

World » UKRAINE | March 7, 2022, Monday // 14:36
Bulgaria: Odessa Sounded the Alarm

Odessa sounded the alarm. Authorities are urging everyone to hide in the bomb shelters. This was reported by the special envoy of NOVA in the Ukrainian city.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of residents left Odessa on organized transport over reports that a landing in the coastal city was expected. No such thing was reached last night. However, Washington also said it did not expect an offensive from Russia.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Odessa, alarm, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria