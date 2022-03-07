Odessa sounded the alarm. Authorities are urging everyone to hide in the bomb shelters. This was reported by the special envoy of NOVA in the Ukrainian city.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of residents left Odessa on organized transport over reports that a landing in the coastal city was expected. No such thing was reached last night. However, Washington also said it did not expect an offensive from Russia.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com