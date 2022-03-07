Russian Embassy in North Macedonia will Monitor All Activities of “Russophobes” and Report them

The Russian embassy in the Republic of North Macedonia surpassed even its counterparts in Sofia in unacceptable behavior. Moscow's diplomatic mission in Skopje has directly threatened on Facebook that it is monitoring all Russophobes and their activities, reporting them to the “competent authorities” and they will decide how to hold them accountable under “applicable law”.

“We pay close attention to the unprecedented level of Russophobia observed in many foreign countries in the light of the special military operation in Ukraine. We warn you that all such incidents are carefully recorded. Relevant materials will be submitted to the competent authorities for legal assessment, the perpetrators will be held accountable in accordance with applicable law.”

