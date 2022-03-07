8 Reasons You Need to Play Lost Ark (MMORPG)

It’s not every day that a new MMORPG takes the gaming world by storm. But Lost Ark has done just that, blowing up to top charts on Steam, Twitch and many other Western platforms. Given, the game had been a hit in South Korea since launch in 2019, but even die-hard MMO fans in the West may not have heard of this hidden gem.

So, if you've only recently heard of Lost Ark, here are

Free to Play

If you’re even slightly drawn to Lost Ark, the fact that it has recently gone free-to-play is reason enough to give it a go. As even if you rebound hard off the game’s Diablo 3-like hack and slash combat, you won’t have wasted a penny. And, who knows, perhaps you’ll just find the next big MMO you can sink your teeth into.

Casual and Hardcore

Catering to both casual and hardcore MMO fans, Lost Ark may occasionally be called “too easy”, but I’d say this is a small price to pay to allow a greater level of accessibility than some of the punishingly difficult titles from the genre. What’s more, thanks to the game’s two-tiered difficulty system, those who want a challenge can opt-in while those looking for a casual power fantasy can also obtain that with ease.

Not to mention that the endgame and PvP bring a whole lot more to the table… but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

A Soloable MMO

While some of us have plenty of friends into MMOs, if you’re anything like me you tend to find yourself playing through many an MMO solo—or at least only with those you meet along the way. Fortunately, Lost Ark is friendly to this approach, with the story and much of the extended game being solo friendly. Of course, that shouldn’t stop you from making the most of the M, M and O.

Guilds and Social Features

Whether you’re bringing friends or not, the social hubs will likely see you join a guild relatively quickly. This is great as guild bring a lot to the table, bringing you a plethora of benefits from unique shops and quests to large-scale guild events. You’ll also be able to team up with guild mates in GvE or the more competitive GvG modes, bringing the socialites out there plenty of additional content.

Brawly PvP

While GvG will foster a strong team spirit, PvP will be where most players scratch their competitive itch. Facing off against other players in fast-paced, brawly combat which lands somewhere between MOBA brawls and more traditional MMO PvP.

If you’re a fan of PvP, you will have a blast creating powerful builds, punishing opponents and gaining access to unique items, allowing you to show off your prowess in the game mode.

Emphatic Action

Unlike MMOs of old, Lost Ark takes on the more modern breed of MMO—prioritising speedy combat, gratifying animations and large power-trips. You’ll find yourself satisfyingly hacking, slashing and blasting your way through huge mobs of enemies.

This satisfaction largely comes from Lost Ark’s hack-and-slash/dungeon crawler DNA. Bringing such gameplay styles to the MMO genre with conviction.

Deep Class Customisation

With five overall classes to choose from, each with a number of unique customisations within, Lost Ark provides the familiar MMO satisfaction of crafting a unique build from a whole host of skills, items, weapons, and buffs.

Featuring the warrior, martial artist, gunner, mage and assassin, there’s plenty for any player to dig into. And, better yet, you’ll find plenty of utility within all the game modes regardless of the class you choose.

Rich Endgame

If you’re an MMO veteran, you know all too well that the main game is just a build up to the all-important endgame, where raids, guild battles, PvP and more are all turned up to eleven.

Lost Ark is no different, providing a rich and rewarding endgame for those looking to optimise their build, deck out their character and crush the competition.

It’s worth noting that some find this endgame a little bit too grindy, but if you’re a fan of MMOs, you’re likely to vibe with it.

As the new kid on the block Lost Ark has made a name for itself, taking the MMO space by storm. Time will tell whether the game can continue to support a large and growing player base, but for now there’s little doubt that if you’re a fan of MMOs, you should be jumping into Lost Ark.