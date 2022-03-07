French Foreign Minister: Ukraine will Win

“I think Ukraine will win.”

This was announced on Sunday by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in front of France 5 television.

He assured that he believes in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia. At the same time, he expressed concern that the Russian siege of major Ukrainian cities could lead to destruction and civilian casualties, AFP reported.

“What is most impressive (since the start of the war on February 24) is Ukraine's great capacity for resistance, to an extent that experts never imagined,” Le Drian said.

Le Drian also noted Russia's diplomatic isolation and the effect of international sanctions against it.

At the same time, the French foreign minister stressed that the conflict is “in the logic of the siege”, and noted the “sinister expertise” of the Russian armed forces in this area.

“We have the example of Grozny, we have the example of Aleppo and this will start again,” he warned, referring to the destruction caused by the bombings in the capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya and the largest Syrian city.

“I think what we will find in Mariupol when the war is over will be terrible,” the French foreign minister predicted.

He also expressed concern about the fate of Odessa and Kyiv.

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that his country would achieve its goals in Ukraine, whether through negotiations or war and denied that Russia was targeting civilians, the Elysee Palace said.



