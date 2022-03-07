Kadyrov to Zelensky: Hand Over Power and I will Ask Putin to give you Asylum

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote a statement on his Telegram channel to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, the Chechen leader called on him to negotiate, saying it was “his only chance”. Kadyrov also promised Zelensky to ask Putin to give him asylum if he agreed to relinquish power.

“Zelensky, if you flee to Poland, you will face the fate of Saakashvili, who eventually returned to his homeland and sat on defendant bench. If you trust Russia and are ready for dialogue, then I am ready to meet with you and personally ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give you asylum and save you. All this will be possible if you listen to me right now and take your only chance,” the Chechen leader said.

He also assured Zelensky that he would be able to find a “common language” with Putin and have a personal meeting with him. The condition is that the incumbent president will hand over power to former Ukrainian head of state Viktor Yanukovych.



