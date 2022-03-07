Kadyrov to Zelensky: Hand Over Power and I will Ask Putin to give you Asylum

World » UKRAINE | March 7, 2022, Monday // 11:53
Bulgaria: Kadyrov to Zelensky: Hand Over Power and I will Ask Putin to give you Asylum Wikimedia Commons

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote a statement on his Telegram channel to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, the Chechen leader called on him to negotiate, saying it was “his only chance”. Kadyrov also promised Zelensky to ask Putin to give him asylum if he agreed to relinquish power.

Zelensky, if you flee to Poland, you will face the fate of Saakashvili, who eventually returned to his homeland and sat on defendant bench. If you trust Russia and are ready for dialogue, then I am ready to meet with you and personally ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give you asylum and save you. All this will be possible if you listen to me right now and take your only chance,” the Chechen leader said.

He also assured Zelensky that he would be able to find a “common language” with Putin and have a personal meeting with him. The condition is that the incumbent president will hand over power to former Ukrainian head of state Viktor Yanukovych.

/Novinite.bg

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kadyrov, Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria