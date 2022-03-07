Bulgarian Media Hacked with LGBT Putin
The online broadcast of several TV stations was hacked last night, and instead of airing them, popular caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin were broadcast on the websites.
It is a heavily made-up version of the traditional rainbow-colored flag - a symbol of LGBT + people - created in 2013 as a mockery of Russia's homophobic policies and known as “Gay Clown Putin”. The words “Make love, not war” have been added to a familiar caricature.
The streams of Nova TV, the Bulgarian National Television, Bloomberg, Bulgaria On Air were changed.
A little later in the evening, Bloomberg and BGonAir continued to broadcast the gay clown Putin, and Nova TV and BNT had simply stopped the option of online streaming on their air. Nova and BNT have not resumed their broadcasting until this morning.
/ClubZ
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » China has Registered the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases since February 2020
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 515 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Bus tickets Will Go Up in Price by 50 Percent
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1388 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Education Accepts Requests from Refugees for Enrollment in Schools
- » 1 in 3 people who had COVID-19 Complains of at least One Symptom within a Year of Infection