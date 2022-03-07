Bulgarian PM: War in Bulgaria - No, there is No Danger

“Our European partners thought there would be no war. In the evening, when the first bombings took place, each of us was amazed. No one expected thousands of people under rocket fire. War in Bulgaria - no, there is no danger, the Bulgarian population must be calm.” This was said by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to bTV.

“But the danger of this war continuing in Ukraine for a long time, of having risks for things like their nuclear power plants, yes, there is such a risk,” Petkov added.

“The biggest danger was when we saw the building in their NPP burning, for me, it was a direct threat to our security.”

“The Council of Ministers has allocated funds so we can be ready. We must be ready for everything - with iodine tablets, with the signal system. As early as Monday, I am convening a headquarters to put together everything that a state should have, civil protection, etc.” Petkov added.

The state will provide BGN 40 each through the Ministry of Tourism for refugees from Ukraine, he added.

“The state enters the fuel prices as a regulator. We make sure that the reserve is ready as much as possible. Borissov's political game, which is being played out now, is to allocate quantities in reserve, but we do not know what will happen. We keep the reserve in case something happens and we have wheat and fuel ready. We want to be sure that we have enough grain by 2023,” Petkov said.

“Our fuel reserve is for 90 days - part of our reserve is in Bulgaria, part of it is outside the country,” he added.

Speaking to Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, Petkov said he “had told her that on all non-diplomatic embassy officials must be sent back to Russia, to make sure this type of scandal will not happen. She said that from now on she will be careful with all my actions so as not to create scandals,” Petkov stressed.

Speaking to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Petkov said Zelensky had asked for every possible support. “I assured him that 8 aid trucks were going to Ukraine.”

“Military logistics support potentially vests, helmets. So far, Bulgaria has only provided humanitarian aid. So far we have not provided any weapons or ammunition. We are close to this conflict, you have seen Putin's threats, we must organize our support very carefully. No, we are not asked to send planes to Ukraine,” Petkov added.

Regarding the dismissal of Stefan Yanev, Petkov commented: “how is it possible, after he was fired, to have a party three days later. It was news to me that Yanev was creating a party.”

For Ivan Geshev, Petkov commented that “every day Bulgaria wakes up with this prosecutor general, I feel that we are one day behind what we want to do.”

“I assure the Bulgarian people that there is no decision that is under the influence of someone else's interest, except the Bulgarian one”, Petkov added.



