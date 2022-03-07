China has Registered the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases since February 2020

Chinese authorities have registered 769 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest since late February 2020. On Monday, China's State Hygiene and Public Health Administration released data on the number of new infections.

The statement said 243 of the newly infected came from abroad. In 327 cases, fever, cough and malaise were reported, and the remaining 442 were asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

According to published statistics, in the last seven days the number of symptomatic cases of covid in local health facilities increased by an average of 4.8% per day and reached 3,837 (5,861 together with asymptomatic cases, which were also placed under medical supervision ). Only 11 of them are in serious condition. Thus, the situation is similar in terms of the number of people infected in hospitals with that of March 2020, when the first and most powerful wave of the pandemic in China was suppressed. About 41% of those treated were infected in the country and the remaining 59% abroad.



