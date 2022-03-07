92 members of the families of judicial officials in Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria last night. Due to the mobilization of men in Ukraine, only women and children are travelers.

They come from cities where hostilities are taking place and will be accommodated in Bulgaria in a holiday base of the prosecutor's office.

Russia has Announced Opening of Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation in Ukraine

The evacuation was organized within 24 hours, said Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, who was at the border near Durankulak to meet the two buses from Ukraine.

“I was contacted by representatives of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, I spoke with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, with other representatives of the Ukrainian judiciary. At first, it was just an idea. On Saturday they called urgently in the morning and we had to organize things urgently. We organized their accommodation in a holiday base of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria.”

The women and children who arrived in Bulgaria are mostly Bessarabian Bulgarians, who themselves wished to be evacuated to our country, said Ivan Geshev.

He added that he had prepared a proposal to provide two bases for the prosecutor's office to accommodate refugees, which should be discussed by the plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council. About 200 more people will be able to be accommodated in them.

Ivan Geshev also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Prosecutors of Moldova and Romania for their assistance in the evacuation of 92 members of the families of members of the judiciary in Ukraine.



/BNR

