Management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Under Orders of a Commander of Russian Forces
Staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continue to take care of its work, but management is now under orders from a Russian force commander who took it over last week. This was stated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, Reuters reported.
The Ukrainian army says Russia is preparing to Storm Kyiv
“This is extremely worrying,” said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, adding that Russian forces had cut off some mobile networks and the Internet, complicating communications with the plant.
“The management and staff of the plant should be allowed to perform their vital duties in stable conditions, without inappropriate external interference or pressure,” he added.
/Focus
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia has Announced Opening of Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation in Ukraine
- » Russia: Offensive in Ukraine has Resumed following Temporary Ceasefire
- » Aeroflot Suspends International Flights
- » Putin: Western Sanctions are Equivalent to Declaring War
- » Rally in Support of Putin and the War in Ukraine took place in Belgrade
- » Russia has Restricted Access to Sites of Leading World Media and Social Networks