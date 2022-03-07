Management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Under Orders of a Commander of Russian Forces

World » RUSSIA | March 7, 2022, Monday // 08:57
Bulgaria: Management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Under Orders of a Commander of Russian Forces

Staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continue to take care of its work, but management is now under orders from a Russian force commander who took it over last week. This was stated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian army says Russia is preparing to Storm Kyiv

This is extremely worrying, said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, adding that Russian forces had cut off some mobile networks and the Internet, complicating communications with the plant.

The management and staff of the plant should be allowed to perform their vital duties in stable conditions, without inappropriate external interference or pressure, he added.

