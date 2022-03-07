The Ukrainian army says Russia is preparing to Storm Kyiv

World » UKRAINE | March 7, 2022, Monday // 08:52
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russia was preparing to storm Kyiv, DPA reported.

A bulletin published earlier this morning said the Russian military aimed to take full control of the cities of Irpin and Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Russia's armed forces are also “trying to gain a tactical advantage by reaching the eastern outskirts of Kyiv through the Brovary and Borispol districts,” the Ukrainian General Staff said.

“Quite a large amount of Russian (military) equipment and soldiers are concentrated on the approaches to Kyiv,” Vadim Denisenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry, said on television. “We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle (which will be fought) in the coming days,” he added.

