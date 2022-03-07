The Ukrainian army says Russia is preparing to Storm Kyiv
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Russia was preparing to storm Kyiv, DPA reported.
A bulletin published earlier this morning said the Russian military aimed to take full control of the cities of Irpin and Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Russia's armed forces are also “trying to gain a tactical advantage by reaching the eastern outskirts of Kyiv through the Brovary and Borispol districts,” the Ukrainian General Staff said.
Russia has Announced Opening of Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation in Ukraine
“Quite a large amount of Russian (military) equipment and soldiers are concentrated on the approaches to Kyiv,” Vadim Denisenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry, said on television. “We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle (which will be fought) in the coming days,” he added.
/BTA
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Consul in Odessa: Without Help from the Rest of the World, Ukraine won’t Last Long
- » New Truce in Mariupol for Evacuation of Civilians
- » Ukrainian Forces have Killed the Commander of the Sparta Battalion
- » Bulgarian PM in a Call with Volodymyr Zelensky: You have our Full Support
- » 11th Day of Russia's Invasion: Kyiv Remains Under Ukrainian Control
- » Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason