COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 515 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Five hundred and fifteen (515) new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 21 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 515 new cases were identified out of 5423 (nearly 9.5 percent were positive). Over 68 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,101,326. They were detected by 9,269,476 tests (over 11.88 percent are positive).

None of the 21 people who died in the last 24 hours have been vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria is 35,832.

There are 211,246 active cases in Bulgaria. Of these, 3,172 people were hospitalized, including 413 in intensive care units.

There are 77 new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours. Nearly 82 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

868 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 854,248.

350 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,310,499. 2,048,993 people have completed a vaccination course. 694 613 people received a booster (booster) dose.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com