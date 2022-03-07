Russia has Announced Opening of Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation in Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | March 7, 2022, Monday // 08:42
The Russian army will cease fire in Ukraine and will open humanitarian corridors for evacuation from 10:00 a.m. local time (9:00 a.m. BG), Interfax news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

There will be evacuation corridors from the capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for Failing to Evacuate Civilians

Russia is taking the step at the explicit request of French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as in view of the situation in these cities, the statement said.

At the same time, the third round of Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire talks is scheduled for today, after last week's talks, including humanitarian corridor agreements, failed.

And the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned that Russia was preparing for a massive attack on the capital Kyiv.

