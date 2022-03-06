The Russian Ambassador Apologized at a Meeting with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov invited the Ambassador of Russia to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, for a conversation today, the government's press service reports.
Russian Diplomats who were declared Persona Non Grata have left Bulgaria
The Prime Minister called on the first Russian diplomat to adhere to the generally accepted norms of diplomatic communication, to treat with due respect and not to use offensive qualifications towards Bulgarian institutions. Ambassador Mitrofanova apologized.
Petkov also expressed his indignation that in his official greeting to our country on March 3, the Russian embassy compared the war in Ukraine to the Liberation of Bulgaria.
Russian Ambassador compared Bulgaria with Donbas
“Our gratitude to the Russian people for the Liberation cannot be underestimated by comparisons with today's fratricidal war in Ukraine,” he stressed.
Kiril Petkov insisted that the embassy of the Russian Federation not interfere in Bulgaria's domestic policy, in accordance with international conventions. The Prime Minister welcomed the intention of the Russian Ambassador to set a constructive tone from now on. He called for an end to the war and a return to dialogue.
