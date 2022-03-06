Bulgarian Consul in Odessa: Without Help from the Rest of the World, Ukraine won’t Last Long

“Without EU help and the solidarity of the rest of the world, Ukraine is unlikely to last long. It needs our support. There is already a huge fuel shortage. I guess there will be disruptions in gas, food and medicine supplies.”

This was stated to BNR by the Bulgarian Consul General in Odessa Svetoslav Ivanov, who is currently in Bulgaria.

He stressed that diplomacy is the only sure way to resolve this military conflict:

“I believe that diplomats will come to the fore in these difficult times. Europe and the world are showing solidarity, there is great humanity and compassion, but without the support of the whole world, Ukraine is unlikely to succeed.”

25,000 Ukrainians have Entered Checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian Border

He pointed out that the preliminary expectations, which they discussed with the Bulgarian ambassador in Kyiv, were for the conflict to remain local - in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“In the first 4-5 days of hostilities, we managed to evacuate about 350 Bulgarian citizens, ethnic Bulgarians of Ukrainian origin, mostly women and children - also Ukrainian citizens... The humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the citizens from Berdyansk, which are insured, do not work, because the distances are long - to Odessa is about 420 km, with this deteriorating road infrastructure, it takes 7-8 hours... The ethnic Bulgarians there are ready, they are organized and will be taken back as soon as possible.”

According to him, the flow of refugees from Ukraine is huge and “these are the signs of war.”

Bulgaria to Give BGN 40 per day to Ukrainians arriving in the Country

According to Svetoslav Ivanov, the Kremlin's goal is to connect Crimea by land with Russia.

“Disinformation is a kind of politics,” he said, adding that Putin would consider himself a winner, but if the world was united against him, he would realize he was wrong.



/BNR

