New Truce in Mariupol for Evacuation of Civilians
A temporary truce has been announced in Mariupol from 10:00 a.m. to 21:00 p.m. local time, the city administration said, quoted by the BBC.
Russia and Ukraine blame each other for Failing to Evacuate Civilians
Residents can leave the city on routes agreed with the Russian side from 12:00 p.m. local time.
The first such plan to evacuate civilians failed on Saturday due to renewed strikes
Against this background, units of the People's Militia of the DNR took control of the Old Crimea neighborhood in the city of Mariupol, said the Russian military spokesman Gen. Igor Konashenkov, quoted by TASS. Successful offensive operations were carried out on the western and northwestern outskirts of the city.
11th Day of Russia's Invasion: Kyiv Remains Under Ukrainian Control
He added that Russian troops and the People's Militia had seized a total of 16 settlements in southeastern Ukraine.
