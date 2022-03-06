Ukrainian Forces have Killed the Commander of the Sparta Battalion

World » UKRAINE | March 6, 2022, Sunday // 11:26
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Forces have Killed the Commander of the Sparta Battalion

The commander of the pro-Russian separatist battalion “Sparta” was killed yesterday by the Ukrainian defense forces near Volnovakha, the media in Kyiv reported.

The news was also confirmed by Russia.

Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason

The leader of the Intelligence Guard, Colonel Vladimir Zhoga, was better known by his nickname “Voha” during his lifetime.

The so-called head of state of the separatists from the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has already posthumously presented him with the DNR Hero award, Russian media in Donbas reported.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, killed, sparta
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria