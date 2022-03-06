Ukrainian Forces have Killed the Commander of the Sparta Battalion
The commander of the pro-Russian separatist battalion “Sparta” was killed yesterday by the Ukrainian defense forces near Volnovakha, the media in Kyiv reported.
The news was also confirmed by Russia.
Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason
The leader of the Intelligence Guard, Colonel Vladimir Zhoga, was better known by his nickname “Voha” during his lifetime.
The so-called head of state of the separatists from the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has already posthumously presented him with the DNR Hero award, Russian media in Donbas reported.
/OFFNews
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian PM in a Call with Volodymyr Zelensky: You have our Full Support
- » 11th Day of Russia's Invasion: Kyiv Remains Under Ukrainian Control
- » Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason
- » Russia and Ukraine blame each other for Failing to Evacuate Civilians
- » Bulgaria to Give BGN 40 per day to Ukrainians arriving in the Country
- » Hotels in Bulgaria’s Haskovo Region Shelter 27 Refugees from Ukraine