The commander of the pro-Russian separatist battalion “Sparta” was killed yesterday by the Ukrainian defense forces near Volnovakha, the media in Kyiv reported.

The news was also confirmed by Russia.

Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason

The leader of the Intelligence Guard, Colonel Vladimir Zhoga, was better known by his nickname “Voha” during his lifetime.

The so-called head of state of the separatists from the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin has already posthumously presented him with the DNR Hero award, Russian media in Donbas reported.



