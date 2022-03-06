COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1388 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

1388 are the new cases of Covid in our country. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal for Combating Coronavirus in Bulgaria.

The number of newly infected is 737 fewer than yesterday.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2125 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

69.74% of the cases for the last 24 hours were not vaccinated.

21 infected people have died during the past 24 hours, and 85.71% of them have not been vaccinated.

1381 have recovered from the virus, with a total of 853,380 people suffering in Bulgaria.

163 were newly admitted to hospitals, and 91.41% of them were not vaccinated. A total of 3,175 hospitalized and 416 patients were placed in intensive care units.

4,310,149 total doses of coronavirus vaccines have already been administered, with 849 doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the new positive cases is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 11; Burgas - 205; Varna -226; Veliko Tarnovo - 60; Vidin - 23; Vratsa - 13; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 20; Kardzhali - 6; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 17; Montana - 11; Pazardzhik - 9; Pernik - 19; Pleven - 29; Plovdiv - 103; Razgrad - 14; Ruse - 19; Silistra - 23; Sliven - 17; Smolyan - 9; Sofia district - 68; Sofia city - 343; Stara Zagora - 41; Targovishte - 13; Haskovo - 21; Shumen - 26; Yambol - 26.



/BGNES

