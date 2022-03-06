Bulgarian PM in a Call with Volodymyr Zelensky: You have our Full Support

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Petkov expressed admiration for the leadership and courage that Zelensky demonstrates every day, empowering the Ukrainian people facing a fratricidal war.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed the full support of our country to all Ukrainians. Petkov was adamant that everyone fleeing the war will be welcomed in our country so that they feel at home, and the Bulgarian institutions will provide the necessary assistance. For this purpose, services and ministries are involved, which support refugees on the borders.

Prime Minister Petkov also informed Ukrainian President Zelensky about the humanitarian aid that our country sends to Ukraine in the form of hospital medical equipment and medicines. During the conversation, the Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed strong hope that peace would return to the region as soon as possible.

/Council of Ministers

