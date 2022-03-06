11th Day of Russia's Invasion: Kyiv Remains Under Ukrainian Control

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues on the 11th day. The capital Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control, as does the city of Kharkiv, despite heavy Russian bombing.

A powerful explosion shook the capital Kyiv this morning. According to preliminary information from the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, this is a missile that was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv again. An airplane was reported to have flown over the city, followed by a bombing raid. A high-rise building caught fire.

The situation in the area of ​​the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol is “on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe,” said a representative of the Ukrainian government.

There is currently no electricity or water in the towns of Akhtyrka and Trostyanets in the northern Sumy region, government adviser Vadim Denisenko said. However, he added that Saturday night was “relatively calm”.

The Russian army is advancing with its offensives against the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. According to the report of the Ukrainian General Staff, air vehicles from airports in Belarus have taken part in attacks on military and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Russian forces also continue to blockade the city of Mariupol. The planned mass evacuation of civilians from the city was stopped. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for failing to evacuate civilians under an agreed ceasefire.

Today, the number of Ukrainian refugees is expected to reach 1.5 million.

Resumed offensive operations against Volnovakha were also reported, as well as fighting around and in the town of Sumy, as well as in the vicinity of Gostomel. Irpin, a small town on the outskirts of Kyiv, was also bombed.

Russian forces have also made progress in creating a land corridor to Crimea. According to the Ukrainian military, they intend to take over the Kanev hydroelectric plant on the Dnieper River. Ukraine also retains control of the northern city of Chernihiv, where there have been civilian casualties in recent days. The western part of Ukraine remains largely spared the fighting.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his calls for a no-fly zone, but Western leaders said they did not want to make the situation worse. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned he will view any no-fly zone over Ukraine as a military act. According to him, the sanctions imposed by the West on his country are tantamount to declaring war. The Russian president said that everything was going according to plan in Ukraine and the work on the destruction of Ukraine's military infrastructure was almost complete.

A senior official from “Doctors Without Borders” warned last night that the humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was “catastrophic” and it was vital that civilians be evacuated.

“People are having a hard time accessing drinking water. The situation is getting worse every day,” said Laurent Ligozat.

Mariupol, with a population of 450,000, is considered key in the Russian invasion because it is a port on the Sea of Azov, reminds AFP.



