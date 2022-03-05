Russia: Offensive in Ukraine has Resumed following Temporary Ceasefire

The offensive in Ukraine was resumed after a temporary ceasefire. Russia's Defense Ministry says the decision to continue the attack is due to Kyiv's “reluctance” to stop the nationalists, RT reported.

“No civilians managed to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha through the humanitarian corridors. Nationalist battalions took advantage of the ceasefire to strengthen their positions,” the statement said.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for Failing to Evacuate Civilians

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a temporary ceasefire and the creation of humanitarian corridors for Mariupol and Volnovakha. However, the information is contradictory as to whether there was a ceasefire.



