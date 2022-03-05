25,000 Ukrainians have Entered Checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian Border

According to information from the General Directorate of Border Police, from February 24 until today, nearly 25,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered all checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian border in Bulgaria.

73 applications for humanitarian protection have been submitted at the border.

Citizens of Ukraine have the right to visa-free entry into the Republic of Bulgaria and the right to reside for 90 days within each 6-month period in the Republic of Bulgaria.

The term may be extended for humanitarian reasons related to extraordinary circumstances, according to Art. 27, para. 2 of the Law on Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria.

Ukrainian citizens wishing to extend their visa-free stay in Bulgaria may submit an application to the Migration Directorate before the expiration of the permitted period of residence under the visa-free regime. The application form is received on the spot or filled in in advance by downloading it from the website of the directorate.

How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria

Citizens of Ukraine wishing to receive international protection (refugee status or humanitarian status) can apply in the offices of the State Agency for Refugees at the Council of Ministers, before the bodies of the Migration Directorate and the General Directorate of Border Police.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com