Aeroflot Suspends International Flights

Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, announced on Saturday that it will suspend international flights from March 8th and will continue to maintain only the route to the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

The reason is Western sanctions, which led to the closure of the skies over Europe, Britain and the United States for Russian planes, which made it economically unprofitable to fly, as routes had to be changed to bypass restricted areas. Russia's aviation agency warned airlines earlier that since most of their planes were leased from Western companies, they could be arrested at foreign airports.

“Rossiya” and “Aurora” will also not fly outside the Russian Federation. Such a decision was made a day earlier by the largest private Russian airline S7.

Passengers who have tickets for missed flights can claim their value, Aeroflot assures. Earlier on Saturday, the federal agency Rosaviatsia recommended that Russian airlines restrict their international flights as there is a risk that the planes leased by them from western companies will be detained, the Russian agency TASS reports.



