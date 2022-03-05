Putin: Western Sanctions are Equivalent to Declaring War

“Western sanctions are equivalent to declaring war”, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by Sky News. He insisted once again that the invasion of Ukraine was necessary to protect Russian-speakers in the neighboring country. And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the West of “economic banditry” against Russia and said Moscow would respond.

Putin spoke to flight attendants in Moscow and the meeting was broadcast on national television. The Russian president said Moscow wanted Ukraine to be “demineralized”, “denazified” and neutral.

“These sanctions are tantamount to declaring war, but fortunately there is no real war. But we understand these threats,” Putin said.

“Everything is going according to plan in Ukraine,” Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters. “The Russian army will achieve all its goals, I have no doubt,” Putin said. According to him, only professional soldiers have been sent to Ukraine.

So Putin is now on TV explaining his justifications for the invasion of Ukraine to a room full of Russian trainee air stewardesses...

Bizarre… pic.twitter.com/LC6Uux3aiC — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) March 5, 2022

“Any country that tries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered by Moscow to be a participant in the conflict,” Putin was quoted as saying by BGNES. “This is impossible to do on the territory of Ukraine itself, it is possible only on the territory of some neighboring countries. But any movement in this direction will be seen by us as participation in the armed conflict of this country, from whose territory, where threats to our military will be created. We will immediately consider them participants in military conflicts, and it doesn't matter what organizations they are members of,” he said.

Putin said there was no need to declare martial law or a state of emergency in Russia

According to the Kremlin, the world is “too big” for the United States and Europe to isolate a large country like Russia.



/Nova

