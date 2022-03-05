Denis Kireev, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia, was killed during his detention by the Security Service of Ukraine because he was suspected of treason against Russia, Ukrainian media reported.

The information was also confirmed by MP Alexander Dubinsky, who wrote in his Telegram channel “Kireev is Klyuyev's man” (according to publications, the Klyuyev brothers are Ukrainian millionaires close to former President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after the Euromaidan events. 2014 - b.r.).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not comment on this information.

Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel that the Security Service of Ukraine had clear information about Kireev's betrayal.

According to the Ukrainian information site Obozrevatel, this happened today.

Kireev is an expert in the banking sector. He is a former First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank (2010-2014) and a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank (2006-2012).



