Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason

World » UKRAINE | March 5, 2022, Saturday // 18:23
Bulgaria: Member of the Ukrainian Negotiating Delegation was Killed for Treason

Denis Kireev, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia, was killed during his detention by the Security Service of Ukraine because he was suspected of treason against Russia, Ukrainian media reported.

The information was also confirmed by MP Alexander Dubinsky, who wrote in his Telegram channel “Kireev is Klyuyev's man” (according to publications, the Klyuyev brothers are Ukrainian millionaires close to former President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia after the Euromaidan events. 2014 - b.r.).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not comment on this information.

Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel that the Security Service of Ukraine had clear information about Kireev's betrayal.

According to the Ukrainian information site Obozrevatel, this happened today.

Kireev is an expert in the banking sector. He is a former First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank (2010-2014) and a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank (2006-2012).

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: treason, Ukrainian, denis kireev, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria