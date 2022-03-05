Hotels in Bulgaria’s Haskovo Region Shelter 27 Refugees from Ukraine
27 are refugees from Ukraine who are accommodated in hotels in Radievo and Mineralni Bani. The newcomers are mainly women and children. They were examined by medics, tested for COVID, said the Regional Administration in Haskovo, which is in constant cooperation with the Coordination Council of the Council of Ministers. Foreigners have been informed that they can be provided with private housing, but for now they want to be together. More people are expected to arrive this weekend.
How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria
“We are informing the newcomers from Ukraine what their status is, as well as what they need to do in order to be registered as refugees on our territory,” commented Haskovo Regional Governor Katya Paneva.
To date, two municipalities have submitted information to the District Administration about what housing they have for accommodation - Dimitrovgrad and Svilengrad.
A Coordination Center was established in the Municipality of Haskovo. In two days, 70 people offered help, and there are already people in private homes.
/BNT
