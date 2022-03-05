Many Americans are Ready for more Expensive Fuels in the Name of Ukraine

A broad majority of Americans and both major parties believe that the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to create “no-fly zones” to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes. That's according to a Reuters poll conducted by the Ipsos Institute on Thursday and Friday.

It is not clear whether respondents who support such areas are fully aware of the risk of conflict with Russia that they create. At the same time, the majority opposes the idea of ​​sending US troops to Ukraine or air strikes in support of the Ukrainian army.

74% of Americans - including the vast majority of Republicans and Democrats - say the United States and its NATO allies must impose zones.

81% want Washington to impose additional sanctions on Russia (up from 77% in a Reuters / Ipsos poll Monday and Tuesday)

77% say the United States should confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs linked to Putin.

62% of respondents in the survey are willing to pay more for fuel and gas as a price for protection another democratic country

72% believe that the United States should supply Ukraine with weapons

Biden's handling of the crisis has received better marks - 45% public approval, up from 34% last week. But it is unclear whether this will raise his overall approval rating, which is below 50% since August.

“We see a growing willingness among the American public to pay for this support,” said Craig Kafura, a public opinion expert at the Chicago Board of Global Affairs.

The survey on Ukraine was conducted online and in English in the United States among 831 adults and has a 4 percentage point error rate.



