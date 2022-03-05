Russian Diplomats who were declared Persona Non Grata have left Bulgaria

The two Russian diplomats, accused by the Bulgarian authorities of “unregulated intelligence activities” and declared persona non grata, have left the country, BTA reported.

The diplomats and their family members have left the territory of Bulgaria within the established deadline, a representative of the embassy told TASS.

Russia has justified the expulsion of two of its diplomats as a provocation. “The Russian Federation reserves the right to retaliate,” TASS reported, citing the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

On Tuesday, the director of the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mitko Dimitrov announced that two notes had been handed over to the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.

“The first note informs the Russian side that Bulgaria declares two diplomats of the Russian embassy in Bulgaria non grata. They have 48 hours to leave the country. The second note strongly protests against publications of the Russian embassy in the information space in recent days consisting of insulting qualifications and suggestions towards Bulgaria and its allies,” Dimitrov said

He stressed that the two Russian diplomats are connected with the investigation of intelligence activities in favor of Russia.



