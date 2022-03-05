Antony Blinken: Ukraine can Win the War

Ukraine could win the war with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the BBC.

He said he could not predict how long the conflict would last, but said Ukraine's defeat was not inevitable because of the “extreme resilience” of the Ukrainian people.

“If Moscow's intention is to try to overthrow the government in some way and establish its own puppet regime, then the 45 million Ukrainians will reject it in one way or another,” Blinken said.

The Secretary of State added that the war was not going according to the plan of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Blinken, the real resistance of the Ukrainians was not planned.

He said the international community was determined to do everything possible to help Ukraine, as well as to put “painful pressure on Russia to end the war that Vladimir Putin started”.

Blinken said the only thing worse than the war was its escalation into an international conflict.

He warned that Russian forces were using “increasingly brutal” methods against civilians in Ukraine and that there had been enormous human suffering as a result. Blinken predicts that this practice will continue.

At the end of his interview, he addressed the Russian people:

“What I would say to the Russian people is: how the hell is this aggressive war ... affirming your interests, your needs?” he asked.



/OFFNews

