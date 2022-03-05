Bulgarian Nuclear Expert: Worst-Case Scenario for Ukraine will be to Abandon its Nuclear Plants

The worst-case scenario for Ukraine would be to abandon its nuclear power plants. This was said on Nova TV by the expert on nuclear energy Prof. Georgi Kaschiev. According to him, one of the main requirements for the safe operation of a nuclear power plant is to have trained personnel.

“A nuclear power plant is not designed to withstand military strikes, there are no protections. There is no chance of it surviving if it is fired upon, for example. A number of damages can be inflicted to remove the power unit from standstill for at least a year. Even if a projectile falls into the protective shell of some of the reactors, there will be no major damage. However, there is a danger if it gets into the transformers. This will lead to an immediate explosion,” he explained.

Prof. Kaschiev also commented that there is no way Bulgaria will not learn if there is a danger of radiation leakage.

“After Chernobyl, there are many good defenses in our country and in neighboring countries,” he said.

The events of recent days look like nuclear extortion, according to the expert.

“Remember that there were many politicians who argued that a country with nuclear power plants could not be the object of aggression. It turned out that they were wrong,” he added.

Against this background, pharmacists reported a shortage of iodine tablets in pharmacies.

“We do not offer a standardized potassium iodide tablet, but we have substitutes in the form of food supplements. Increased demand is reported. The quantities are limited, there is a problem with the deliveries, but at the moment there are medicines”, said the owner of a pharmacy in Montana Diana Popova.

Prof. Georgi Kaschiev was adamant that the intake of such drugs should not be used unnecessarily.



