1 in 3 people who had COVID-19 Complains of at least One Symptom within a Year of Infection

Nearly a third of people who have had Covid-19 report at least one symptom 6 to 12 months after the infection, Reuters reported.

This is shown by the results of a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark.

The study included one of the largest groups of patients who were not hospitalized. They have been observed longer than in other large-scale studies, according to the authors of the study from the State Serum Institute in Denmark.

They found that the most common long-term symptoms were changes in taste and smell, as well as fatigue.

The study was conducted between September 2020 and April 2021, before the Omicron variant appeared.



/BTA

