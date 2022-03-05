COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2125 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus are 2125 for the last 24 hours, and their number is 1021 higher than those registered the day before, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The number of patients since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,099,423, 851,999 people have been cured, of which 3,207 in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll reached 35,790, including 74 in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 211,634 active cases in the country. 3,155 people have been hospitalized, including 420 patients in intensive care units.

During the last 24 hours, 19,561 tests have been performed.

71.76 percent of those newly infected, 80.06 percent of those admitted to hospital and 91.89 percent of those who died were not vaccinated.

To date, 4,309,300 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country, including 3,448 in the last 24 hours.



/BTA

