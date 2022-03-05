Zelensky: From Today NATO will share the Blame for every Victim in this War (VIDEO)

In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would completely untie Russia's hands of intensifying airstrikes, the Associated Press reported.

“All the people who die from this day on will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” Zelensky said in an address late in the evening. “The alliance has given the green light to bomb Ukrainian towns and villages, refusing to create a no-fly zone,” he said.

Yesterday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that it would spark a large-scale war in Europe with nuclear-weapon Russia.

“All the alliance has managed to do is pass 50 tons of diesel fuel to Ukraine through its supply system. Probably so that we can burn the Budapest Memorandum,” Zelensky said, referring to Ukraine's 1994 security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons. “You cannot pay us with liters of fuel for liters of our blood shed for our common Europe,” he said.

Zelensky said that Ukrainians would continue to resist and had already thwarted Russia's plans for a lightning invasion, “resisting nine days of darkness and evil”.

“We are warriors of light,” he added. “Europe's history will remember this forever.”

At 9:30 p.m. Bulgarian time, Zelensky will speak before the US Senate via video link, Reuters and AFP reported.



