Russia has Restricted Access to Sites of Leading World Media and Social Networks

Russia has blocked Facebook for restricting information from state media and shut down the websites of the BBC, Deutsche Welle and the Voice of America. Moscow's parliament has passed a law that would hold up to 15 years in prison for spreading “fake” news about the actions of the Russian military. Shortly afterwards, British and American world media reported that their journalists were temporarily suspending their work in Russia. The war in Ukraine continues with the siege of cities and the shelling of the capital Kyiv.

The US Embassy in Ukraine has described an attack on the nuclear power plant as a “war crime” after Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the world had narrowly escaped a nuclear accident and asked Moscow for assurances that such strikes would not be repeated. She noted that the precedent was a reflection of a “dangerous new escalation” in the Russian invasion.

Russians took over Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant - No Increased Radiation after a Fire there

“Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power plant at serious risk. The act was extremely reckless and dangerous and threatened the security of civilians in Russia, Ukraine and Europe,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

The Russian side blamed the attack and the subsequent fire in one of the adjacent buildings onto Ukrainian saboteurs and assured that the complex is under the protection of Russian troops.

“We have heard lies again about how Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia,” added Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations.

Russia called the Incident at the Nuclear Power Plant a “Monstrous Provocation”

The southeastern port city of Mariupol is surrounded and under fire. According to the mayor, the water supply, heating and electricity have been cut off. Food supplies are running low. Heavy shelling has also taken place in recent days against the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Russia and Ukraine Cease Fire to Evacuate Civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha

According to an adviser to President Zelensky, the Russian offensive has been halted near Mykolaiv, a key city with half a million inhabitants. The Ukrainian leader expressed strong disappointment at NATO's refusal to establish a no-fly zone over his country and described Friday's summit as “weak” and “confused”. “Obviously not everyone considers the struggle for European freedom to be a top priority,” Zelenski said.

“The leadership of the Alliance has given the green light for new bombings of Ukrainian towns and villages by refusing to establish a no-fly zone. I do not know who you can protect and whether you can protect your countries, your allies,” said Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Zelensky: From Today NATO will share the Blame for every Victim in this War (VIDEO)

Zelenski will take part in a Zoom conversation with the US Senate at 4.30 p.m. local time. Already one million Ukrainians have sought refuge in the western part of the country and in neighboring countries.



/BNT

