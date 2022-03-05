Bulgaria to Give BGN 40 per day to Ukrainians arriving in the Country

The Bulgarian government will discuss a program to help Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Bulgaria as a result of hostilities in Ukraine. At the suggestion of the Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov, Ukrainians will be entitled to assistance in the total amount of BGN 40 (EUR 20) per person per night and one meal for up to three months from the submission of an application for protection.

From the beginning of the hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow on February 24, 2022, until this Friday, a total of over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens entered all points of the Bulgarian-Romanian border in Bulgaria, the Border Police reported. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 1,209,976 people have left Ukraine since the conflict began. In just one day, their number has increased by another 200,000.

The aid will be provided in connection with the directive, which allows war refugees to be granted immediate temporary protection in the EU, giving them the right to reside, access the labor market, access to housing, social assistance, medical or other assistance and means for a normal life.

For people seeking international protection in Bulgaria who have expressed a desire to access the labor market in the country, the assistance of BGN 40 per person per night and one meal will be provided for one month from the date of application. They can apply under the simplified procedure for access to the EU labor market for up to three years.

The aid of BGN 40 per day is planned to be used for accommodation in sites of companies in which the sole owner of the capital is the National Social Security Institute, rehabilitation hospitals and balneotherapy centers, etc. - property of the state, the rest stations of the ministries and departments, as well as in categorized or registered accommodation places, entered in the National Tourist Register.

The aid for the tourist sites will be paid by the Ministry of Tourism on the basis of actually incurred expenses, based on an extract from the register of accommodation places. An agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and the State Agency for Refugees shall be concluded for the settlement of relations related to the exchange of information on the number of eligible residents, the manner and places of their accommodation.

Within the framework of the program, if possible, appropriate educational activities, sports activities and other activities tailored to their age will be organized and provided for the children in the accommodation places. For the implementation of the program in this part, the Ministry of Education and Science provides the necessary support, incl. logistical and financial, given that compulsory pre-school and school education in state and municipal kindergartens and schools is free for children and students for Bulgarian citizens, citizens of another Member State, third-country nationals, including those seeking or receiving the right to asylum or international protection, the government said.

The proposed program, in addition to supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine, aims to partially support the tourism business, which will be directly affected, and whose resources could be directed to the provision of measures through the use of accommodation and of employment. The aid decision comes amid concerns from hotel owners who have accommodated refugees that they are not receiving state support and their costs are rising.



