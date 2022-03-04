Plane Tickets from Sofia to Skopje are at Prices between BGN 128 - 300

Tickets for regular flights from Sofia to Skopje are already on sale, according to ClubZ. Prices range from BGN 128 to BGN 300 for a return trip, according to the Gullivair website.

The flights start on March 26. They take off every Monday and Saturday at 6 a.m. from Sofia and after half an hour land at 5:30 a.m. local time in Skopje. Back from the Macedonian capital they leave the same day at 6 a.m. and land in Sofia at 7:30 a.m.

As passengers must be at the airport two hours in advance, the whole trip will take about 4 hours together with the transfer from the airport to the city

A little more, about 4 and a half hours, takes the trip between Sofia and Skopje by bus, which is offered every day by several companies at a price of BGN 30-32 in one direction and BGN 54-60 in both. It remains to be seen whether there will be enough passengers on the route.

Gullivair prices are not the lowest that the airline market in Sofia has seen. Even today you can fly from the Bulgarian capital for BGN 24 in both directions to Italy and Slovakia, for BGN 29 to Germany and back, for BGN 30 to Hungary, for BGN 32 to Belgium.



/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook