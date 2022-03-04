President and Ministers: The War in Ukraine Does Not Pose a Military Threat to Bulgaria at the Moment

The military actions in Ukraine at the moment do not pose a direct military threat to Bulgaria, but preventive actions of the institutions are needed to limit the possible risks to our national security. This is the common position of the participants in a working meeting on taking concrete measures in connection with the military conflict in Ukraine and its consequences, which took place today at the presidential institution.

Among the highlights of the meeting was the readiness of the national security system to respond to the development of various scenarios of the crisis in Ukraine and to take the necessary measures to protect the security of Bulgarian citizens. The issue of providing sustainable support to the people who sought refuge in Bulgaria from the conflict in Ukraine was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, President Rumen Radev, government representatives, the Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Chief Commissioner Petar Todorov, Chairman of the State Agency for State Reserves and Wartime Reserves Nikolay Vassilev, Chairman of the State Agency for National Security Plamen Tonchev, Director of the Military Intelligence Service Brigadier General Venelin Venev, Director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook