Electronic Register of Bomb Shelters in Bulgaria to Launch Soon

An electronic register of bomb shelters in Bulgaria will be operational next week, said in Blagoevgrad the director of DG PBZN Ch. Commissioner Nikolai Nikolov, BGNES reported.

Today Nikolov attended the start of the construction of a training center of RD PBZN - Blagoevgrad. It will be built under a Bulgarian-Greek project near Blagoevgrad in 10 months, worth 4.5m euros. The symbolic start of construction was given by the mayor Ilko Stoyanov, who smashed a bottle of champagne in the wheel loader.

“We have launched the new training building for the training of our firefighters and rescuers in Blagoevgrad, and more. The project is funded by a cross-border cooperation project. It is expected to be completed in 10 months. There will also be a fast connection with the Struma highway for faster logistics and action,” said Chief Commissioner N. Nikolov.

The building will be a medium-sized fire station with three garages, administrative offices, a repair base and a room for firefighters. At the same time, the base will be able to train 30 people, including volunteers.

“We have to be calm because the bomb shelters are inspected every year. An electronic register is being prepared, which will be activated next week,” said the director of DG Fire Safety and Protection.

Through the Internet, everyone will be able to find out where “their” bomb shelter is and which is the most direct route to it.

“Practically all buildings built after 1950 are adapted as hiding places,” Nikolov was adamant.

He added that the equipment in the shelters is old, but the construction requirements have been met, but he does not see who will attack us and why.



