Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Bulgaria has Not Wanted Increased NATO Presence

So far, Bulgaria has not wanted to increase NATO's military presence on its territory.

This is how Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska answered a question from ClubZ in Brussels. She participated in a meeting with her counterparts in the pact.

The reinforcement of NATO's presence on the eastern flank is at the request of several member states, she explained. The commander of the pact's forces, Gen. Todd Walters will present a set of measures in this direction. These are options and opportunities based on the demands of the Allies. And they will be discussed at the meeting of defense ministers on March 16. But before that there will be a discussion at the level of the Council of Ministers in our country, said the Minister.

At this stage, the most important thing for Ukraine is the humanitarian aid that all NATO countries provide. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined in via video link and requested such large-scale assistance. All participants supported it.

At least three aid trucks are currently traveling from Bulgaria to Ukraine, Genchovska said. They transport medicines, clothes, shoes - everything the Ukrainian side has asked for.

Another important message from the ministers is support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, but also of Georgia and Moldova.

As for the request of the authorities in Kyiv to create a no-fly zone over the country, according to Genchovska, this is a complex issue. It requires further discussion and decisions by the countries concerned. NATO must not be involved in the conflict in any way. Rather, the humanitarian aspect of the request made by the Ukrainian side will be sought.

There is no danger of radiation in Bulgaria after the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine, Genchovska added. There is nothing concrete about other neighboring and nearby countries.

NATO is not a party to the conflict and cannot send troops to Ukraine. But it can make sure it doesn't spread beyond it, said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Otherwise, the conflict will become even more devastating and dangerous, it will bring more human suffering. The Alliance is not looking for war with Russia.

However, he warned that more difficult days are ahead.

At the same time, Sweden and Finland are already part of the coordination of actions related to the war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. Their foreign ministers also attended the meeting.

The fifth Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council in a little over a week will take place this afternoon. It will also feature Stoltenberg, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister.

The next package of sanctions on Russian aggression in Ukraine is expected to be discussed. It has been rumored in Brussels since the morning to impose more restrictions on oligarchs close to the Kremlin and their families.



/ClubZ

