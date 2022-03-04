Putin warned Neighbors Not to Impose Sanctions on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries - especially neighbors - not to impose more sanctions on Russia.

This came in a live broadcast on Russia 24 television from a government meeting in anticipation of gathering Western foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss further measures to put pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, is also in Brussels. There will be meetings both within NATO and the EU, and the first diplomat to leave the bloc, Liz Truss, will join the European one for the first time.

“We have no bad intentions in our relations with our neighbors. I would advise them not to inflate the situation, not to impose any restrictions, we are fulfilling all obligations and we will continue to fulfill them. I see no need to escalate the situation or worsen our relations.”

Putin has repeatedly said that all the actions taken by the Russian military are “only in response to hostile actions against the Russian Federation.”



/Dnevnik

