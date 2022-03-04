Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: All Deliveries from Gazprom are Performed in Full

All deliveries from Gazpromexport are performed in full. Payments to Gazprom as of March were made successfully and Bulgargaz is not in any breach. This was stated at a briefing by the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov.

He denied having a deal for twice the price per megawatt-hour. His answer is about GERB's claim that a day after the start of the war in Ukraine, at night, a deal was concluded on the gas exchange for more than 4,000-megawatt hours at half price. On the specific date, Bulgargaz has not concluded a deal, Nikolov said. According to former Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev, the deal was made on February 24th.

He described media reports and opposition accusations of prices and queues in front of gas stations as “outright lies”.

Bulgarian PM on Fuel Shortages: There is No Reason for Panic at the Moment!

The quantities purchased at the gas stations are more than four times higher than the average, the minister pointed out and added that there was fuel everywhere. There is no gas station chain that has stopped working.

In order to limit all risks, BEH, as well as the government, in the person of the Ministry of Energy have taken preventive measures to ensure the security of supply. Since mid-February, production from the Chiren repository has been kept to a minimum or suspended whenever possible. Additional measures are outlined in an order from the Minister of Energy, said Nikolov.

The quantities that Bulgargaz has at its disposal are distributed in such a way as to ensure the current maximum technical gas production for March and April, which means that the production season has been extended by another month. In the event of a suspension of supplies from Gazprom, this will allow at least systematic companies and mandatory deliveries to be met, the energy minister said.

Bulgargaz has requested large liquefied gas traders operating in the region to bid for deliveries in March in the event of a suspension of deliveries by Gazprom. At the moment, the received price proposals do not meet the requirements of Bulgargaz, so there is no further increase in the price of consumers in our country. Therefore, the lowest proposals from existing other partners have been accepted.

Bulgargaz will continue to look for alternative suppliers in the event of a worsening geostrategic situation.

Nikolov assured that there is no sale of gas, there is a purchase.



/BNT

