Nuclear Regulatory Agency: The Radiation Situation in Bulgaria is Normal

The radiation situation in Bulgaria is normal. This was stated by Tsanko Bachiiski, Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, during a press conference.

We remind you that earlier the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Energodar reported a fire in the area of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhzhia. According to Dmitry Orlov, the fire broke out as a result of a Russian attack. Minutes later, the information was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The fire was later contained, and the Russian military said it had taken control of the plant.

“There is no change in the radiation situation in Ukraine, no reactor buildings are affected. The safety systems are working and ready. The condition of the units is as follows: Unit 1 has been suspended for scheduled repairs before the war. Units 2 and 3 have been shut down as a result of the midnight attack. Unit 4 - continues to operate at reduced power. Units 5 and 6 are not working,” Bachiiski said.

“We are also worried about what is happening, but I state categorically that I am monitoring the situation and there is no reason for concern among our citizens. The radiation situation in Bulgaria is normal. No change in the gamma background has been observed in our country since the beginning of hostilities”, he added.

“I definitely want to say that at the moment it is not necessary for anyone to take iodine. Assoc. Prof. Djunova explained why and when this is done. If there is such a need - everyone will be notified through the early warning system, BNT and BNR,” said Bachiiski.



