Russia's Defense Ministry says Ukrainian saboteurs are responsible for what happened tonight at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters and BTA reported.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov described the events of that night as a “monstrous provocation”.

Ukraine said that Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of the day and that their actions led to a fire in the five-story training building located on the territory of the plant.

Konashenkov presented the Russian point of view on what happened.

“Tonight on the territory adjacent to the power plant, the Kyiv nationalist regime attempted a monstrous provocation,” he said.

The spokesman said patrolling members of the Russian National Guard had been attacked by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs.

Konashenkov said that in order to provoke retaliatory fire on the training corps, Ukrainian saboteurs began firing at Russian Guards.

“During the retaliatory firing of the Russian patrol, the firing points of the Ukrainian saboteurs in the building of the training complex were destroyed. Leaving the building, the Ukrainian sabotage group set fire to the training complex,” Konashenkov said.

Statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his talks with US and British officials over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant suggest that Russia is being accused of creating an outbreak of radioactive contamination, Konashenkov said.

According to the Russian spokesman, either the Kyiv regime is guilty of a criminal plot to carry out a provocation, or President Zelensky has completely lost control of the actions of Ukrainian sabotage groups.



