Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived three assassination attempts in the past week, the British Times reported, citing their sources.

According to the information, two separate detachments were sent for his assassination - mercenaries from the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces. Both attempts were thwarted by anti-war elements in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the Times reported.

Wagner's mercenaries in Kyiv suffered losses during their experiments and were said to be worried about how accurately the Ukrainians had predicted their moves. A source close to the group said it was “ominous” how well-informed Zelenski's security team looked.

The Times quoted Ukraine's national security and defense secretary as saying in front of local television that they had received information from the FSB – “who do not want to take part in this bloody war.”

Behind two of the attempts is the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, the Times reported. If they were or are successful, Moscow could deny its direct involvement in the assassination plot.

There are still more than 400 members of the Wagner Group in Kyiv after its members infiltrated Ukraine with a "murder list" of 24 officials whose death would wreak havoc on the Ukrainian government, Times sources reported.

On Saturday, another assassination attempt on Zelensky was thwarted on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian security officials say a group of Chechen assassins was “eliminated” before reaching the leader, the British newspaper added.

At the start of the conflict last week, Zelensky himself announced that groups had entered Kyiv to kill him and his family. The United States offered the 44-year-old president to evacuate him from Kyiv during the siege, but he refused. “The battle is here. I need ammunition, not an evacuation,” he told the Associated Press.



