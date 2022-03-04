Bulgarian Ombudsman opens Hotlines for Free Legal Aid for Refugees from Ukraine

The Institution of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria has opened hotlines where victims of the military conflict in Ukraine will be able to receive free legal aid.

Ukrainian Citizens seeking Protection in Bulgaria can enjoy Free Legal Aid

Below is the message from the institution in Ukrainian for people in need:

"Інституція омбудсмена відкрила гарячі лінії, за якими постраждалі від військового конфлікту в Україні зможуть отримати безоплатну правову допомогу.

Для зв’язку з Національним превентивним механізмом (умови в центрах для біженців): +359879 38 42 78; 0878 59 26 42; 0895 663 559; 0878 50 69 78;

Для консультації щодо правової бази та заповнення охоронних документів: 0878 59 26 42;

З трудово-правових питань: 0878 20 45 02; 0897 25 83 44;

У разі проблем в охороні здоров'я: 0892 61 68 85;

Для захисту пенсійних та соціальних прав: 0895 56 19 39;

Консультації у сфері освіти: 0886 86 28 83;

З питань захисту прав дітей: 0895 66 35 57;

З питань прав людей з інвалідністю та дискримінації: 0895 66 35 66; 0895 56 19 36;

Захист користувачів адміністративних та державних послуг: 0894 77 78 72;

Консультації у сфері права власності: 0895 66 35 68;

Щоб зв’язатися з офісом омбудсмена: 0898 24 07 09;

Щоб зв’язатися з прес-центром: 0887 75 01 21."

/BNT

