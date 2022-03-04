Minister of E-Government: Bulgaria is Not in a State of Cyber War, We have taken Measures

Bulgaria is not in a state of cyber war, we have taken the necessary preventive measures. This was said in an interview with BGNES by the Minister of Electronic Government Bozhidar Bozhanov in connection with the actions taken to filter or stop traffic from over 45,000 Internet addresses.

“These are addresses entirely from the Russian Federation, where some malicious activity has been reported in recent months - this includes scanning, attempted malicious attacks, phishing and other similar actions. Not all of them have direct attacks, but the actions are serious enough to we qualify them as suitable for filtering,” the minister said.

Bozhidar Bojanov commented on the dangers to Bulgaria's cybersecurity given the growing number of cyberattacks. The Minister assured that at the moment Bulgaria is not in a state of cyber warfare, although there is increased activity.

“At the moment, Russia's focus is on Ukraine, all its resources for cyber warfare are directed there, and of course, this can change at any moment, so we are preparing and our resources are focused on this - to protect all state information systems in case Russia's focus changes in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Bozhidar Bozhanov also answered a question whether our country is prepared for a hacker attack on state information systems.

“The Ministry of e-Government is responsible for the administration, and our goal is to keep all registers and information systems in the country. We manage to mobilize enough capacity. So far, the state has purchased a lot of tools to protect, detect attacks and neutralize them. In the important sites - ministries, agencies, tools of protection already exist, so I think that our level of preparedness is good,” said Minister Bozhanov.

He pointed out that in a situation of such military escalation, the vulnerabilities can be many, but good preparation and prevention are more important. “Something that the Ministry of e-Government has been striving for with all its actions from the very beginning. We are taking the necessary preventive measures. Bulgaria is also cooperating with major international companies that provide information on cyberattacks, also partnering with NATO, such as when another member state detected such cyber activities from certain addresses, Bulgaria to receive this information for the implementation of preventive actions”, added the Minister.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook