Business | March 4, 2022, Friday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Up to 200,000 Jobs can be Provided by Bulgarian Employers to Ukrainian Citizens

Employers are ready, together with state institutions, to make the necessary changes in regulations to facilitate the employment of Ukrainian citizens fleeing hostilities in Ukraine. This was announced for Radio Stara Zagora by Jasmina Saraivanova, an expert “Protection of Employers’ Interests” at BIA. BIA is currently the rotating chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations.

According to Saraivanova, up to 200,000 jobs can be provided by Bulgarian employers to Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum from the war in our country in almost all sectors of the economy - services, tourism, industry and others.

Jasmina Saraivanova reminded that the Bulgarian government was the first in the EU to open a single information portal to help Ukrainian citizens. It will contain data on the number of people seeking asylum in Bulgaria.

The employers are about to propose to the government in this platform to include the possibility to provide information and data about the vacancies, as well as the qualification of the job seekers on the market in our country.

