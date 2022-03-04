More than 6 million People Died of COVID-19 Worldwide

The total number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 6 million, world media reported.

To date, 6,001,891 covid deaths have been reported worldwide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 442 million cases have been registered worldwide.

The mortality rate for the new infection is 1.36%. This is one of the lowest values since the number of covid cases exceeded 10 million.

The highest number of deaths is in the United States - over 955,000, followed by Brazil (over 650,000) and India (514,000).

The highest average daily mortality is in the United States, where about 1,300 people die from covid per day. It is followed by Russia (over 700 deaths per day) and Brazil (about 500).



