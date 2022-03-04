More than 6 million People Died of COVID-19 Worldwide

Society » HEALTH | March 4, 2022, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: More than 6 million People Died of COVID-19 Worldwide Pixabay

The total number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 6 million, world media reported.

To date, 6,001,891 covid deaths have been reported worldwide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 442 million cases have been registered worldwide.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1104 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The mortality rate for the new infection is 1.36%. This is one of the lowest values since the number of covid cases exceeded 10 million.

The highest number of deaths is in the United States - over 955,000, followed by Brazil (over 650,000) and India (514,000).

Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: We may have Achieved Collective Immunity

The highest average daily mortality is in the United States, where about 1,300 people die from covid per day. It is followed by Russia (over 700 deaths per day) and Brazil (about 500).

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, deaths, die, world
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria